Jacob Elordi’s upcoming sci-fi is moving — What’s behind it?

The Dog Stars, the upcoming post-apocalyptic science-fiction film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Jacob Elordi, has been delayed by five months, shifting from its original March 2026 release date to August 28, 2026.

According to reports, the delay is not related to production issues. The Jacob Elordi starrer film reportedly tested well following its UK shoot, which wrapped earlier this year after a 34-day schedule.

The new late-summer release window suggests 20th Century Studios is positioning The Dog Stars for a stronger theatrical run and potential awards consideration.

The film’s earlier March release date had raised questions, particularly as no promotional material has yet been released. With no trailer or first-look imagery in circulation, the revised August date appears to reflect a strategic adjustment rather than a setback.

Jacob Elordi leads the film as a widowed pilot surviving in near isolation after a global pandemic devastates humanity. His character lives at an abandoned airfield with limited contact until a radio transmission offers the possibility of other survivors.

The role marks another significant step for Jacob Elordi as he continues to move toward more mature and dramatic projects.

Ridley Scott directs from a screenplay by Mark L. Smith, whose previous work focuses heavily on survival narratives and moral conflict.

While Scott has frequently explored large-scale historical and science-fiction settings, Jacob Elordi’s The Dog Stars is expected to adopt a more restrained and character-driven approach.

The supporting cast, besides Jacob Elordi, includes Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley, and Guy Pearce. Music is composed by longtime Scott collaborator Harry Gregson-Williams, with cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt.

For Ridley Scott, The Dog Stars represents a potential shift toward a more intimate style following recent large-scale releases. The film now stands as one of the director’s most closely watched upcoming projects.

Jacob Elordi starrer The Dog Stars is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 28, 2026.