Jacob Elordi jokes about brutal Nate Jacobs exit in ‘Euphoria’ S3

Jacob Elordi has reacted with humor and reflection after the shocking death of his character Nate Jacobs in the HBO series Euphoria, a twist that has sparked intense discussion among fans.

In the latest season, Nate’s storyline came to a brutal end in a dramatic sequence where he was buried alive in a coffin during a botched debt-related scheme. The situation escalated further when a rattlesnake entered the enclosure, leading to his death in one of the show’s most shocking moments yet.

Following the episode, Elordi appeared in behind-the-scenes images shared by the show’s official social media accounts, where he was seen joking around on set.

In one photo, he playfully posed inside the wooden coffin used for filming, flashing a rock hand gesture, while in another he was seen laughing on the ground, appearing relaxed despite the intense storyline.

Fans quickly reacted online, with many suggesting the actor might be “finally free” from the series after years of portraying the troubled character. Some viewers criticized Nate Jacobs’ arc, while others felt Elordi had moved on creatively to new opportunities.

Addressing the storyline in a post-episode HBO discussion, Elordi reflected on the character’s dark journey, saying it was interesting to see Nate’s choices “catch up with him.”

Jacob Elordi added he didn’t feel claustrophobic filming the coffin sequence, “It was really nice, actually – it was quite peaceful in there.”