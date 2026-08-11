Jacob Elordi is in talks to join Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson in Scapegoat, the upcoming A24 film from acclaimed filmmaker Ari Aster.

Aster – known for films including Hereditary, Midsommar and Beau Is Afraid – is writing and directing the project, while Lars Knudsen is producing through the filmmaker’s Square Peg banner.

Plot details for Scapegoat are currently being kept under wraps, leaving plenty of speculation about the film’s storyline. Early reports have variously described the project as a thriller involving a doctor who operates on an internet-famous person, a science-fiction romance and a more traditional drama. No official details about the plot have been confirmed.

Johansson is already attached to lead the film, while Elordi’s potential casting would bring together two high-profile actors for Aster’s mysterious new project.

The possible role comes during a particularly busy period for Elordi. The Australian actor has gained widespread recognition through projects including HBO’s Euphoria, The Kissing Booth franchise and Saltburn.

In 2026, Elordi received an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein for Netflix. He also earned another Golden Globe nomination for his role in the Prime Video limited series The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Elordi also recently starred opposite Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, a new adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic gothic romance.