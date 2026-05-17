Jacob Elordi misses Cannes Film Festival after injury

Following a severe foot injury, actor Jacob Elordi has abruptly withdrawn from the prestigious Cannes Film Festival competition jury. Just days before the festival—which runs from May 12 to May 23—his plans to serve on the panel were completely derailed by the accident.

Rising to fame through The Kissing Booth and HBO’s massive hit Euphoria, Jacob Elordi was expected to play a significant role at this year’s festival. The actor’s recent streak of high-profile projects includes a nomination for an Oscar for his performance in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein last October, as well as a co-starring role alongside Margot Robbie in Wuthering Heights. He is also currently filming the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria. For the busy actor, who has enjoyed an incredible run of consecutive major roles, the fractured foot is a frustrating setback.

The injury was first reported by Page Six on May 4, and later confirmed by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter. Elordi’s spokesperson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Given his meteoric rise in Hollywood and the distinct honor of being selected for the Cannes jury, the news of his sudden departure has startled fans and industry insiders alike.

With just over a week before the festival begins, organizers must now rush to find a replacement. Serving on a Cannes competition jury is highly physically demanding; members must frequently navigate the famous Palais steps, attend multiple daily screenings, participate in lengthy deliberations, and shuttle between press conferences and photo calls. Managing these tasks is nearly impossible with a fractured foot. As The Hollywood Reporter noted, “The actor broke his foot, making the appointment nearly impossible due to the physical demands of hoofing it up and down the Palais steps and shuttling back and forth to screenings and jury commitments.”

South Korean director Park Chan-wook is heading the 2026 Cannes Film Festival jury. While festival organizers are working quickly to fill the vacant seat with another prestigious industry figure before opening night, a replacement candidate has not yet been announced.

This is not the first time Jacob Elordi has faced significant physical hurdles. In a past interview, the actor disclosed that a severe back injury prematurely ended his rugby career, which ultimately prompted him to pursue acting. More recently, he required hospitalization after sustaining second-degree burns during a shower mishap on the set of Wuthering Heights.