Jacob Elordi protects Margot Robbie from rain at 'Wuthering Heights' premiere

Jacob Elordi had Margot Robbie’s back on the red carpet at the London premiere of Wuthering Height.

The Australian actor stepped in to shield his co-star from the rain as wind and rain swept across the carpet outside the London venue on Thursday, February 5.

As Robbie made her way through the photo line without an umbrella, Elordi rushed in beside her, smiling as he positioned himself to block the downpour and protect her gown. The gesture quickly caught attention online, with many noting it echoed a scene from the upcoming film originally seen in the trailer.

The co-stars also leaned fully into method dressing for the premiere. Robbie, 35, wore a semi-sheer pale pink corset-style gown featuring antique gold braided boning, delicate feather details and a dramatic flowing train. The look was designed by London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Meanwhile, Elordi opted for a sleek monochromatic slate gray ensemble by Bottega Veneta, pairing a long-tailored jacket with a coordinating silk tie.

While speaking with Fandango, the Barbie star recently reflected on collaborating with her fellow Australian star.

“I’m so codependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much and I’m always that person who’s so devastated when a job’s over and I never want it to end. I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too,” she gushed.

Wuthering Heights hits theaters on February 13.