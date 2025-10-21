Jacob Elordi reflects on the challenges, triumphs of 'Euphoria S3'

Jacob Elordi, known for his role as the troubled Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, recently opened up about his experience filming the show’s upcoming third season.

The 28-year-old actor described the process as “incredibly liberating”, highlighting how this season has reached new heights with exciting twits and turns for fans.

In an interview with Variety at the Academy Museum Gala, Jocob expressed his enthusiasm for the season, stating, “It was far out compared to any work I had done in recent years”. He praised the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, for crafting something “incredibly clever and cinematic”, and he believes viewers will thoroughly enjoy it.

Interestingly, Jacob admitted that he does not know the full storyline of the third season, as the creators have kept details under wraps even from the cast. “Everybody shoots at different storylines. I had a really singular storyline. You don’t know what the other storylines are”, he explained.

He likened the secrecy to “FBI files”, noting that this approach allows him to watch the show as a fan, which he hasn’t been able to do before. “I’m really excited”, he added, looking forward to experiencing the show from a fresh perspective.

Sam Levison continues to be a prominent figure in television, known for his bold and often controversial storytelling in one of HBO’s most acclaime d series, The new season of Euphoria is set to premiere in 2026.