Jacob Elordi rushed to hospital after suffering burns on ‘Wuthering Heights’ set

Jacob Elordi has revealed he was rushed to hospital after suffering second-degree burns during the filming of Wuthering Heights.

The 28-year-old actor – who stars as Heathcliff in the upcoming romantic drama loosely inspired by Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel – opened up about the accident in a new interview with Esquire.

Elordi said filming was briefly disrupted after he injured his back in a shower accident while staying at accommodation during production.

According to Elordi, the incident happened after a light-hearted conversation with the film’s makeup artist about method acting. He joked that he would go to extreme lengths to embody Heathcliff, only to injure himself later that night.

“That night I went home, and the house I was staying in had a steam shower: a brass knob that steam came from out of the wall,” he shared.

Jacob continued, “So I went to clean my feet, and I leant back and my back seared into the steam knob and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday I had a second-degree burn.”

Director Emerald Fennell said she learned about the incident via a message that simply read: “Jacob’s in the hospital.” She initially feared a serious accident before discovering the injury had occurred in the shower.

Wuthering Heights – which stars Margot Robbie – is set to be released on February 13.