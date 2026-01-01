Jacob Elordi seen calling amid Kendall Jenner romance buzz

Actor Jacob Elordi and socialite Kendall Jenner’s apparent romance has captured public attention after the pair was spotted at the annual Coachella festival.

Following the music festival in Indio, California, the 28-year-old actor Jacob Elordi returned to Los Angeles, leaving fans searching for signs that he is dating the 30-year-old supermodel. The Frankenstein actor was recently spotted on a shopping spree in the city, chatting on FaceTime as he left a store with several bags.

While the recipient of the call was unclear in the paparazzi photos, fans were eager to zoom in for clues. “Did anyone else zoom in on his phone to see who he was FaceTiming?” read one popular comment on a DeuxMoi post. While many speculated that the Euphoria star was speaking to Jenner, others pointed out he was likely talking to his mother, as he has frequently mentioned that he calls her three to four times a day.

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This follows another sighting of the Wuthering Heights actor earlier this week in Santa Barbara. The coffee run attracted significant notice because the café is located near Jenner’s ranch in the area. To date, neither the reality star nor Elordi has responded to the persistent rumors.