Jacob Elordi seen with Olivia Jade again after Ana de Armas cozy moment

Jacob Elordi appears to have reunited once again with on off girlfriend Olivia Jade.

The Frankenstein actor reignited speculation about his relationship with Jade just days after he was seen getting cozy with Ana de Armas.

Elordi and the social media influencer were spotted leaving a hotel together in New York on Wednesday, January 14.

The pair were photographed climbing into the same SUV, accompanied by Elordi’s dog, Layla, prompting fresh buzz that the former couple may be back together.

For the outing, Elordi kept things casual in a bright orange sweatshirt paired with camo pants. The 28-yera-old completed the look with a navy baseball cap and a navy and white scarf to shield himself from the cold.

Meanwhile, Olivia opted for a chic off-duty look, wearing a long-sleeved black top with blue jeans and carrying a fur-collared coat over her arm. She styled her hair in a relaxed half-up look secured with a clip.

The couple dated for four years before calling it quits in August. They then briefly rekindled their romance until officially going their separate ways in October.

The sighting comes after Jacob Elordi was seen getting cozy with Cuban beauty Ana de Armas, 37, at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday.