Jacob Elordi 'split again’ with Olivia Jade Giannulli weeks after 'reconciliation'

Jacob Elordi has reportedly once again called it quit with his girlfriend of four years Olivia Jade Giannulli weeks after reconciliation.

The 28-year-old actor and the 26-year-old YouTube started dating in 2021 but it was emerged in August that the pair has parted their ways after four years of budding romance.

A month later, Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli hinted at reconciliation when she joined him at the Frankenstein premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival, with the source saying they are “seeing each other again.”

During the event, the Euphoria actor even appeared to hold the train of Olivia’s dress as they entered the Princess of Wales Theatre.

However, according to a latest report by PEOPLE Magazine, the couple has once again parted their ways.

“It’s fully over. They are not getting back together,” a source close to the couple said.

They insider further revealed that Olivia’s more concerned about her parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, who have separated after 28 years of marriage.

“She’s fine about the Jacob split, she’s more upset about what’s going on with her father,” they added.

Jacob Elordi and Olivia Jade Giannulli first linked together in 2021, when they were seen having coffee together in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, just one month after Elordi’s split from model and actress Kaia Gerber.