Jacob Elordi spotted getting close to Sydney Sweeney

After a flirtatious press tour with Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi was spotted getting close to his Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney, sparking new romance rumours.

On February 8, at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the two looked incredibly close on stage at The Arlington Theatre. They were also presented with the Virtuosos Award, which honors exceptional acting performances.

Their kind gesture followed Elordi’s recent promotional tour with co-star Margot Robbie for Wuthering Heights. The two exchanged praise and showed an openly lighthearted relationship while promoting the adaptation, which was directed by Emerald Fennell.

Jacob Elordi joked with Fandango that he and Robbie have a deep affection for each other and that he always makes sure to have a five- to ten-meter distance from her when they are on set. He talked about her observing minute, routine details, like how she eats or takes tea, and wondering when her well-cultivated poise may falter, only to discover that it never does.

In addition, Robbie acknowledged that she became “codependent” on Jacob Elordi during the filming process, highlighting the tight professional relationship that grew between them on set and attracted attention from the public during their promotional appearances.

Earlier this month, the 41st Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival celebrated awards season style in full force, with the Virtuosos Award ceremony delivering a red carpet packed with glamour, and high-impact fashion.

Honoring both rising stars and established talent, the evening at The Arlington Theatre in California blended cinematic prestige with bold style statements.

For the starry night, Sydney Sweeney slipped into a soft cream gown that gracefully skimmed her hourglass figure. The off-the-shoulder neckline draped elegantly across her collarbones, accentuated by a subtle brooch detail.

Her blonde hair fell in glossy waves, while her makeup had a luminous and understated look with peachy blush and a nude lip. The Euphoria star finished her Hollywood–inspired look with classic pointed heels.