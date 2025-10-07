Jacob Elordi surprises with his transformation in ‘Frankenstein’

Jacob Elordi, in the upcoming film Frankenstein, transformed himself with the help of prosthetics.

Australian actor Jacob Elordi is playing the character in Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Frankenstein. Guillermo del Toro revealed Jacob Elordi ’s prolonged practices to get into the character.

According to Guillermo del Toro, in an interview with E! News’ Francesca Amiker on October 6 at the Los Angeles premiere of the film, “He took around 10 hours every day”.

Guillermo del Toro further stated that he used about 42 pieces of makeup, prosthetics, and he would continue with his work.

The Oscar-winner was impressed by how Jacob Elordi managed to carry out his character effortlessly, ”He did it all with grace and patience and love”.

Guillermo del Toro added, “I told him, ‘Look, it’s like when a priest is getting dressed, there are many layers to the robes and the ceremonial guard. You have to think, this is your Ceremonial Guard. You’re invoking the Creature,” He further added, “And the result is heartbreaking and beautiful. It’s a really naked performance emotionally, so close to innocence that it breaks your heart.”

Jacob also took Japanese butoh classes and dove into the Book of Job from the Bible.

The 28-year-old’s dedication didn’t go unnoticed by co-star Oscar Isaac, who played the character of titular Dr Victor Frankenstein.

Gullermo further stated, “He was so effortless. He never complained. He was in 10 hours of makeup every day”.

Oscar added, “The fact that he would just show up and was so beautiful and vulnerable and vulnerable and open, I was so impressed with him.”

Jacob Elordi took over the role of Frankenstein’s Creature after Andrew Garfield dropped out due to schedule conflicts, and Guillermo del Toro previously gushed that Jacob was the “perfect actor” for the Creature.

“We have a supernaturally good connection,” the director told Vanity Fair in July. “It’s like, very few words. Very few things I have to say, and he does it.”

Jacob stands in the long line of stars to play Frankenstein’s monster, joining the likes of Boris Karloff, Robert De Niro, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The Euphoria star originally wasn’t sure if he should revisit those performances before filming began.

“At first I thought, ‘I’ll stay away from this. I want to do my own thing,” he confessed. “And then I asked Guillermo, ‘Should I watch the other Frankensteins?’ And he goes, ‘What the f–k do you mean?’”

Guillermo’s assurance came in on Jacob’s performance when Lattar shared that he didn’t want to be influenced by other films. He recalled, “My friend, it’s a movie, it can’t f–king hurt you”. He further stated that “I went home, and I just binged them.”

Frankenstein will hit selected theatres on October 17. It will be available on Netflix on November 7.