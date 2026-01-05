Jacob Elordi wins Best Supporting Actor for Frankenstein at Critics Choice Awards

Jacob Elordi reached a major milestone in his career with Frankenstein.

The 28-year-old actor won Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Frankenstein at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

He accepted the award – which marked as his first major acting prize – at the ceremony held on Sunday, January 4, in Santa Monica, California.

“Bloody hell. I really didn’t plan for it,” he began in his acceptance speech.

Jacob Elordi went on to express, “Thank you, Guillermo del Toro. I love you. We all love you. You made my dreams when I was 11.”

He also expressed gratitude to his parents, acknowledging their support throughout his career.

Elordi beat out a strong lineup of nominees that included Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn for One Battle After Another, Paul Mescal for Hamnet, Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly and Stellan Skarsgård for Sentimental Value.

In del Toro’s adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel, Jacob Elordi portrays the Creature, the misunderstood creation of Victor Frankenstein, played by Oscar Isaac.

“It was a vessel that I could put every part of myself into. From the moment that I was born to being here with you today, all of it is in that character,” Elordi previously explained at a press conference during the 2025 Venice International Film Festival.

Jacob Elordi is also nominated at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, which will be held Sunday, January 11.