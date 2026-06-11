Jacob Elordi has become the subject of intense online discussion after a video showing his reaction to an enthusiastic fan in Japan went viral.

The clip, which has amassed millions of views across social media platforms, captures the actor being approached by a fan who greeted him before attempting to get his attention by touching his back. The unexpected interaction appeared to catch Elordi off guard.

Turning around, the 28-year-old actor responded firmly, saying, “Please don’t touch me, bro!” before walking away.

The moment quickly spread online, dividing viewers over whether the fan had crossed a boundary or whether Elordi’s response was too harsh.

Many social media users defended the actor, arguing that everyone, including celebrities, deserves personal space.

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“Why are you touching strangers?” one user wrote, while another questioned why fans feel entitled to make physical contact with public figures without permission. Several commenters praised Elordi for calmly setting a boundary rather than escalating the situation.

Others, however, felt the actor could have handled the interaction differently. Some described his reaction as abrupt, while critics argued that a more polite response may have been appropriate given the fan’s apparent excitement.

The incident comes just days after Jacob Elordi was spotted enjoying time in Tokyo with his girlfriend, model and reality television star Kendall Jenner.