Jacob Elordi’s Oscars Date with his mom Melissa was promised 13 years ago

Jacob Elordi celebrated the 2026 Oscars in a heartwarming way by keeping a promise he made to his mom Melissa thirteen years ago.

The actor revealed that when he was just fifteen when he promised his mother that she would be his date for the Oscars and on March fifteenth he honored that promise.

Jacob walked the red carpet in a classic Bottega Veneta while his mom wore a black gown adorned with red and blue sequined flowers. Fans and photographers watched as the pair posed together creating a memorable moment on the famous Hollywood carpet.

The Euphoria star shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live that his plan to bring his mom seemed almost impossible at first. He said that his mother believed in him fully while his father suggested having a backup plan. Jacob joked that his plan B was the Oscars and his determination paid off.

Although Sean Penn won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role award Jacob’s film Frankenstein took home Oscars for Best Costume Design Best Makeup and Hairstyling and Best Production Design. Jacob spent at least ten hours each day getting into the intricate makeup which included over two dozen prosthetics transforming him completely into the Creature.

“I told him, ‘Look, it’s like when a priest is getting dressed, there are many layers to the robes and the ceremonial guard,” director Guillermo del Toro explained to E! News in October.