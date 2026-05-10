Jacob Elordi's Shocking Reason for Keeping Kendall Jenner Relationship Under Wraps

Jacob Elordi, the talented Australian actor, has opened up about why he wanted to keep his romance with Kendall Jenner a secret.

According to sources, Elordi, 28, was hesitant to share his relationship with the world because he sees himself as operating on a “different intellectual level” than the reality TV world that made Jenner famous.

The pair, who met through mutual friends in LA last year, had been keeping their romance private for months before it was revealed to the public.

Elordi’s reasons for secrecy stem from his desire to maintain his artistic identity and avoid being lumped into the “glossy, influencer-driven world” associated with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Insiders claim that Elordi admires Jenner as a person but is conscious of the scrutiny and assumptions that come with being associated with her family. “He thinks he’s got more to offer than becoming a tabloid headline,” a friend revealed.

Kendall Jenner, 30, has also been cautious about sharing her personal life publicly, valuing her privacy and preferring to keep relationships sacred.

Her sister Kylie Jenner, who played matchmaker, thinks they’re a good match.