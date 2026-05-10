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Jacob Elordi's Shocking Reason for Keeping Kendall Jenner Relationship Under Wraps

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • May 10, 2026
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Jacob Elordi's Shocking Reason for Keeping Kendall Jenner Relationship Under Wraps
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