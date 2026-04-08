Jacob Tierney teases extended storyline for Heated Rivalry

Jacob Tierney recently shared a surprising update regarding the future of Heated Rivalry. The creator hinted that the adaptation of The Long Game will be spread across several seasons rather than being contained within the upcoming Spring 2027 premiere. “Who said I’m doing it all? There’s a lot of material,” Tierney told Deadline in an interview published on April 8, 2026.

Tierney is clearly in no rush to adapt Rachel Reid’s cherished novel. In his conversation with Deadline, he explained that the expansive plot of The Long Game allows for a multi-season arc. He emphasized, “There’s a lot of material,” implying that Season 2 may only scratch the surface. This decision highlights Tierney’s commitment to honoring the original work with the depth and nuance fans expect.

This approach remains consistent with Tierney’s strategy for the first season, where he prioritized character development and emotional authenticity over a rushed narrative. Such deliberate pacing is particularly fitting for The Long Game, which explores the more mature challenges Shane and Ilya encounter as an established couple.

To tackle this ambitious storytelling, Jacob Tierney has brought on Michael Goldbach—creator of Netflix’s critically acclaimed comedy North of North—as a co-writer. Tierney raved about the collaboration, calling Goldbach “one of my favorite writers.” He praised Goldbach’s ability to balance humor and emotion while consistently surprising the audience with unexpected plot twists.

“I’m so fucking lucky that I get to read your writing again and it’s for my show,” Tierney reportedly told Goldbach. The duo brings complementary strengths to the production, with Goldbach crafting scripts that respect Reid’s complex relationship dynamics and Tierney overseeing the directorial vision.

According to Tierney, The Long Game transitions from the seductive energy of a blossoming romance to the brutally honest realities of adulthood. Shane and Ilya must face their fears, insecurities, and the question of whether love can truly overcome every obstacle. Tierney likened the tone to Ingmar Bergman’s Scenes from a Marriage, noting that reaching a “happy ending” isn’t where the story finishes, but rather where the true challenges begin.

“That’s when it gets hard. That’s when you have to make real decisions. That’s when real life can often smack you in the face,” Tierney concluded.