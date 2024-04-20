Jacobabad: Four arms smugglers, policemen booked under anti-terrorism law

JACOBABAD: Police has registered case against four inter-provincial smugglers and three policemen under the anti-terrorism law after seizing a consignment of arms and munitions, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Jacobabad’s Moladad police with Inspector Ishtiaq Ahmed as complainant, has registered case against four arms smugglers, one ASI and two other policemen under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Those nominated in the case included smuggling suspects Ikhtiar Ahmed Lashari, Nabeel Ahmed Bhayo, Taufiq Ahmed Gujjar and Zakir Hussain Bhayo.

Police ASI Imtiaz Ahmed Bhayo and constables Sanaullah Manganhar and Baqaullah Unnar have been nominated in the case for providing escort to the smugglers vehicle.

Complainant has said that the police on intelligence report about smuggling of arms consignment from Balochistan to Sindh, set up a checkpoint at railway crossing. “Police stopped a black double-cabin vehicle and arrested four arms smugglers, and an ASI and two other policemen from a police mobile assigned for providing escort to smugglers.

“Two rigles, 20 various types of magazines and 2350 rounds were recovered from the double cabin vehicle”.

According to preliminary investigation, police mobile and officials belong to Shikarpur district.

Earlier, in a statement, a police spokesperson said that thousands of bullets and two Kalashnikovs were recovered from the possession of the arrested individuals during the operation.

The spokesperson asserted that the consignment of arms was being smuggled from Balochistan to Shikarpur in the police mobile which was assigned on the security to an influential person.