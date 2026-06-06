JACOBABAD: A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing a youth holding the Holy Quran while being forced to beg for forgiveness from an influential landlord, reportedly just for commenting on a social media post, ARY News reported.

The video is said to have been filmed in Nizam Uddin Mastoi village, located in the Mubarak Pur Union Council (UC) of Jacobabad. In the footage, the youth can be clearly seen seeking pardon while holding the Quran from the landlord.

Even the youth’s mother can be seen pleading for forgiveness, going so far as to take off her dupatta in distress. The influential figure allegedly pressured the youth and his family solely because of a comment left on a social media platform.

Following the incident, citizens and social circles have demanded a transparent investigation into the matter and strict legal action against those responsible.

Taking notice of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faizan Ali ordered an inquiry to be led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). The SSP assured that strict legal action will be taken once the inquiry report is submitted.