Jacobabad: Passenger coach falls in ditch, leaves five dead

JACOBABAD: A passenger coach hurtled in a ditch in Thull area of Jacobabad leaving five passengers dead and 15 others injured, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The accident took place when the vehicle was carrying passengers from Baluchistan to Punjab in A-section police station jurisdiction, officials said.

The injured passengers were transferred to taluka hospital Thull for medical attendance.

The dead bodies have also been shifted to the hospital to complete formalities, police officials said.

In an incident in May this year, at least one person died and over 30 were injured when a bus carrying wedding guests overturned in Jacobabad.

The incident occurred at Daival Machhi village in Jacobabad district, when the ill-fated wedding party’s bus plunged into a ravine after a tyre burst.