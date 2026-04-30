Jacqueline Falk, Daughter of 'Columbo' Star Peter Falk, Dies at 60

Jacqueline Falk, the adopted daughter of legendary actor Peter Falk, has passed away at the age of 60, with her death ruled as a suicide by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The news has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, with fans and loved ones paying tribute to her life.

Jacqueline was one of two daughters adopted by Peter Falk and his first wife, Alyce Mayo, in 1960.

Her sister, Catherine, has spoken fondly of their father’s unique personality, recalling how he would often forget where he parked his car but was consumed by his passion for art, music, and politics.

Peter Falk, best known for his iconic role as Lieutenant Columbo, died in 2011 at the age of 83 after battling Alzheimer’s disease. Jacqueline’s mother, Alyce Mayo, passed away in 2016 at the age of 85.

The loss of Jacqueline Falk has sparked an outpouring of condolences and tributes, with many highlighting the importance of mental health support.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available through the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.