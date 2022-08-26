Jacqueline Fernandez alleges she is a victim in Chandrashekhar case

In response to the ED charge sheet in the extortion case, Jacqueline Fernandez has alleged that she is also a victim of conman Sukesh Chandrashekar.

In the latest development on the infamous INR200 crore extortion and money-laundering case, as reported by the Indian media outlets, Jacqueline Fernandez – who was named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week, in the supplementary charge sheet of the case – has filed a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

The ‘Kick’ actor, in her plea, has alleged that like many celebrities who have been named as witnesses of the con on the charge sheet, she too was a victim of fraud by Sukesh Chandrashekhar, however, has been named accused.

Moreover, Fernandez insisted in the plea that the fixed deposits that have been submitted as evidence were created by her own money long before she met the conman and are not linked to gifts from Chandrashekhar whatsoever.

“Taking the entire prosecution case to be true for the sake of arguments, even then, no case is made out against her under the scheme of PMLA or any other law in force. This is a case of malafide prosecution,” her statement mentioned.

It is pertinent to mention that Fernandez was named accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by ED earlier this month, terming her fixed deposits worth INR7.12 crore and INR15,00,000 cash – which were seized by the agency – as the ‘proceeds of crime’.

After landing in legal trouble, Fernandez took to her stories on the photo and video sharing application and re-shared a rather cryptic post from her Instagram community page ‘Sheroxworld’. “Dear Me, I deserve all good things, I’m powerful, I accept myself, it’ll all be okay. I’m strong, I will achieve my goals and dreams, I can do it,” the post read.

