Jacqueline Fernandez approaches police against conman Sukesh

Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez has approached Delhi Police and filed a complaint against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, for allegedly harassing and threatening her from inside a jail.

As per the reports from Indian publications, Jacqueline Fernandez filed the case with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and also sent a letter to the Special Commissioner of Police [Crime Branch], requesting immediate intervention in the matter.

In the letter, with the subject line ‘systemic failure in prosecution witness protection’, the Bollywood celebrity stated, “I am responsible citizen, who has found herself inadvertently embroiled in a case that has far-reaching implications for the rule of law and the sanctity of our judicial system.”

“As a prosecution witness in a case registered by the special cell, I write to you amidst a harrowing ordeal of psychological pressure and targeted intimidation campaigns. A man identifying himself as Sukesh is an accused, sitting behind bars in Mandoli Jail, and threatening her with intimidating tactics in open public domain,” the letter read further.

Moreover, she urged the officials to intervene immediately in the matter, which threatens her safety and jeopardises the integrity of the legal processes.

“These actions do not merely impinge upon my individual rights; they strike at the heart of our justice system. The principle of witness protection, which is fundamental to the administration of justice, has been compromised, undermining the credibility and efficacy of our legal institutions. It is imperative that all communication channels available to the accused be scrutinised and stringent measures be implemented to prevent further abuse,” she added.

Notably, this action came weeks after Fernandez moved Delhi High Court in December last year, seeking directions to restrain the conman from sending letters, messages, or statements to her.

For the unversed, Fernandez is the witness in the multi-million rupees extortion case against Chandrashekhar, being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India.

“Jacqueline Fernandez knowingly enjoyed crime proceeds of Sukesh Chandrashekhar”