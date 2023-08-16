Big relief for Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez got a huge relief in the INR200 crore extortion case as an Indian court allowed her to travel abroad without prior permission.

An Indian news website reported that the Patiala House Court relaxed Jacqueline Fernandez’s bail conditions. The supermodel can leave India by informing the judiciary three days before travel.

The actress had to seek permission from the court before leaving the country till now.

The bench hearing the case allowed her to travel after finding that the celebrity had never misused her parole.

It added, “There has never been any instance of the accused violating any condition of bail.”

It is pertinent to mention that the ‘Race 2’ star travels across the world for professional endeavours. The bench stated that the actress may lose her livelihood as seeking prior permission to leave the country every time is a “cumbersome” exercise.

The authorities will release her passport once she submits a plea in the court for travelling abroad and submits a Fixed Deposit Receipt of INR5 million. She will return her passport to the court after returning from work.

The court’s verdict comes days after Jacqueline Fernandez submitted a petition seeking bail relaxation. She added moving to court for approval to travel abroad repeatedly is time-consuming.

It is pertinent to mention that Jacqueline Fernandez and her family allegedly received gifts worth millions including Persian cats, a horse, diamond jewellery, designer bags from brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton, and luxury cars in addition to money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Moreover, reports also suggested that Sukesh gave a Ducati bike to actor’s manager Prashant ‘to impress her’ and also a diamond ring from Tiffany with their initials ‘J&S’ inscribed as a proposal jewel.

