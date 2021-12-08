Jacqueline Fernandez to be questioned in money laundering case

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has found herself in trouble again as she was detained at the Mumbai Airport for her links with extortionist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, an Indian news agency reported.

The report stated that the Race 2 star was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for interrogating after being refused permission to travel abroad on basis of a search circular issued by the directorate.

While she was given permission to leave the airport after investigation, she got snapped from the office of the ED for questioning regarding the money racket case.

It was her sixth summoning before the Enforcement Directorate and she has attended two of them.

The ED had earlier filed a charge sheet of 7,000-pages against Sukesh Chandrasekhar in which the actor has been accused of receiving gifts worth of INR100 million crores from the conman.

Delhi Police had taken Chandrasekar and his actor-wife Leena Paul into custody on the accusation of duping INR2 billion from the Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh’s family.

Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh had filed a complaint against Chandrasekar.

She claimed that a man had disguised himself as a higher Law Ministry official who was offering help in getting her husband out of bail in exchange for money

She added that she paid INR2 billion in 30 instalments which began from June 2020. She further mentioned that she was told the amount was for the party funds of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Aditi Singh further claimed that the suspected scammer told her that she enjoys the support Home Minister Amit Shah and then Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Chandrasekhar was already accused in different 21 cases when the incident had taken place.

Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez are alleged victims of the scam as well.

