Jacqueline Fernandez set for first horror project

Jacqueline Fernandez stepped into the horror genre with her first-ever horror film. She revealed details during her recent interview.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to star in her career’s first horror film. It seems like the 40-year-old actress was searching for the right script for some time now, and it appears that the long search has now come to an end.

“Jacqueline Fernandez was keen to explore the horror genre with the right script. What excited her about this film was its blend of horror, emotion, and music, making it a complete theatrical experience rather than just a genre film,” a source came forward and told the outlet.

She is set to lead the mystery project, with two male actors already on board in key roles. However, the makers are maintaining secrecy around the film, keeping the cast lineup and directorial details hidden for the time being.

Although the source did reveal that a song and a teaser have already been shot for the film. The horror wave is showing no signs of slowing down in Hindi cinema.

Following the massive success of films such as the Stree franchise and Shaitaan and more, the genre has become a hot favorite among both filmmakers and moviegoers, paving the way for a new era of spine-chilling storytelling. As horror continues to bring crowds to theaters, many actors are exploring opportunities in the genre.