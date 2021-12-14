Jacqueline Fernandez took expensive gifts from conman: chargesheet

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez admitted to taking expensive gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar during the questioning of the INR200 crores money laundering case.

A report by an Indian news agency mentioned that a chargesheet was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the prime suspect following the interrogation.

The Kick star stated that she got designer bags, gym wear, Louis Vuitton shoes, diamond earrings, two Hermes and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones.

She also received a Mini Cooper vehicle but she gave it back later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar bore the costs of her private jet hotel stay and tours as well.

Read More: Nora Fatehi appears in money scam case hearing

The suspect, on the other hand, stated that he gifted Rs7 crore worth of jewellery to the celebrity.

Moreover, the charge sheet mentioned that Jacqueline’s sister – who is living in the United States – got a BMW X5 car and was offered a loan of INR1.13 crore as well.

He gifted a Maserati car to the actor’s parents along with a Porsche to his mother.

Delhi Police had nabbed Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his co-celebrity wife Leena Paul over accusations of duping INR200 crores from the family of Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Shivinder Singh’s wife Aditi Singh accused the conman of disguising himself as a Law Ministry official who offered assistance in getting her husband out of bail in return of money.

Aditi Singh stated that she began paying INR200 crores in 30 instalments that started from June 2020, adding that he said that it was to be used as funds of the ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party.

She accused that the suspect of telling her that she has the backing of Home Minister Amit Shah along with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar was a suspect in 21 separate cases before the incident took place.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!