Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth Rs 7.27 crore seized

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) India has seized Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s assets worth INR7.27 crore in an INR200 crore money laundering case.

She is a suspect in the money laundering case against his friend Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to the ED, Jacqueline is not an accused but a suspect in the case for receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh. The actress might be called for further interrogation, told an ED source.

Miss Fernandez has been called upon for the interrogation by the agency before as well. Jacqueline told the ED that she knows Mr Chandrashekhar since 2017 and that he lied to her about being related to the late Jayalalitha’s family. “I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017, In August 2021, he got arrested after which I have not talked to him. He told me that he is the owner of Sun TV and from the political family of Jayalalitha.”

She told the ED that her sister had gotten a loan of $150,000 from Sukesh and he also transferred Rs15 lac to his brother in Australia.

According to reports, the Bollywood star and Sukesh were reportedly in a relationship and some intimate pictures of the couple were also leaked over social media.

