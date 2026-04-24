Jada Pinkett Smith has picked up a legal win in a dispute that’s been moving through the courts since late 2025, after a judge ordered her estranged associate and Will Smith’s former friend to cover nearly $49,000 in attorney fees.

The case was filed by Bilaal Salaam, who accused Jada Pinkett Smith and people around her of making threats and applying pressure connected to private matters involving Will Smith and earlier Hollywood controversies.

From the outset, Jada rejected those allegations, calling them false and saying they weren’t backed by any real evidence.

As the matter worked its way through court, parts of the claim started to lose ground. The filings reportedly lacked medical records or any professional psychological evaluations to support the emotional distress allegations.

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Jada’s legal team argued the case was built on assertions rather than proof, and the judge ultimately dismissed several of the key claims.

The fee ruling effectively shifted part of the legal costs back onto Salaam, covering expenses that accumulated while Jada Pinkett Smith defended herself. It’s not the end of the case, but it does mark a clear procedural advantage at this stage.

Some claims are still active and will continue to be reviewed by the court, but this development strengthens Jada Pinkett Smith’s position going forward.

With part of the case already dismissed and costs now assigned, pressure is likely to increase on the opposing side as the litigation moves ahead.

Earlier, on February 16, Pinkett Smith argues that Salaam’s complaint should be struck in its entirety under California’s anti-SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation) statute. The law is designed to quickly weed out meritless claims arising from protected activity, according to the motion.

The lawsuit stems from Salaam’s allegations on the Unwine With Tasha K podcast that he witnessed her husband, Will Smith, engaging in a sexual act with actor Duane Martin. Pinkett Smith publicly dismissed those claims as “nonsense” during an interview with The Breakfast Club, which forms part of her defense.