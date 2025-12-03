Jada Pinkett under trouble: Faces $3M lawsuit over alleged threats

Jada Pinkett Smith, the well-known Hollywood star, is under fire following allegations from a former colleague that she threatened to shoot him over personal business.

In a $3 million complaint, Bilal Salaam, commonly known as Brother Bilaaal, claims the 54-year-old actress accosted him in September 2021 at a special birthday party celebration for husband Will Smith.

The complaint alleges that Pinkett Smith, accompanied by seven members of her entourage, confronted Salaam and threatened to make him “end up missing or catch a bullet” if he continued to share her private information.

According to Salaam, who has referred to himself as Smith’s “best friend for nearly 40 years,” he was likewise pressured to sign a nondisclosure agreement.

The suit alleges members of her staff followed him to his car, continuing to deliver verbal threats.

Following the infamous Oscars slap incident involving Smith and Chris Rock in 2022, the drama allegedly intensified when Salaam turned down a mutual friend’s plea for assistance with crisis management. He believes this led to further threats from the couple’s associates.

It is pertinent to note that as the lawsuits unfold, the Hollywood couple, who separated in 2016, is now under intense scrutiny.

Earlier this year, how Will Smith’s Oscar slapgate with comedian Chris Rock cost the once-Hollywood A-lister a billion-dollar deal as well as a forced marriage arrangement with wife Jada Pinkett? An insider has made some shocking claims.

For the unversed, months after the unpleasant incident occurred at the Oscars stage in 2022, where actor Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on his face when the comedian made an unconscious (and distasteful) joke about the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, referring to her shaved head, the ‘Bad Moms’ actor disclosed that she and the ‘Bad Boys’ star have been living separately since 2016, long before the slap gate.