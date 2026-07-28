Jadeja returns to India squad for Sri Lanka Tests
- By AFP -
- Jul 28, 2026
Veteran spinner Ravindra Jadeja was named on Tuesday in India’s squad for two Test matches in Sri Lanka after recovering from injury.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah also returns in a 15-player squad, but will need to be cleared to play after a fitness assessment, as will batsman Sai Sudharsan.
The first Test is in Galle from August 15-19 with the second in Colombo on August 23-27.
Left-arm spinner Jadeja suffered an elbow injury during the Indian Premier League and missed India’s one-off Test win against Afghanistan last month.
All-rounder Saransh Jain, who bowls offspin, has been handed a maiden call-up.
Shubman Gill will be captain in India’s first series in the current World Test Championship (WTC) since the 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in November.
India are fifth in the WTC standings, which are led by Australia, with Sri Lanka sixth.
India squad: Shubman Gill (capt), KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain