In a startling development, the US-based organization Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has levied serious allegations against India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), accusing them of orchestrating a deadly terrorist attack on a passenger train in Balochistan.

SFJ’s legal counsel, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, described the attack as a blueprint of India’s covert warfare tactics, specifically attributing it to Doval’s “offensive defense” doctrine.

As global intelligence chiefs, including U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, UK National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, and Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) Director Daniel Rogers, gather in New Delhi for a crucial security summit, SFJ issued a stark warning, labeling India under Modi as a “terrorist regime” engaged in international repression. The organization highlighted alleged Indian activities from targeted assassinations to state-sponsored extremism, positioning India as a global hub of state-directed terrorism.

Sikhs For Justice urgently called upon international intelligence agencies to impose diplomatic and security sanctions on India’s intelligence apparatus, fearing further escalation of regional instability and transnational violence. The group emphasized that failure to hold Doval and RAW accountable could lead to more tragic incidents claiming innocent lives, challenging global security leaders to act swiftly and decisively against what it perceives as unchecked Indian aggression.

The allegations have sparked international concern, prompting debates on state-sponsored terrorism and the role of intelligence agencies in global security. The world now watches closely as diplomatic tensions rise and calls for accountability grow louder amidst fears of future covert operations by India’s intelligence community.