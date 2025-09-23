Jaffar Express derails near Quetta after track explosion, six injured

QUETTA: The Peshawar-to-Quetta Jaffar Express was involved in an accident on Tuesday when three of its coaches derailed, with one overturning after a powerful explosion on the railway track, ARY News reported.

According to Railway Police, six passengers were injured in the incident, though their condition is reported to be out of danger. The blast occurred about 45 minutes before Jaffar Express reached the affected section of track, causing it to go off the rails.

Following the accident, Federal Minister for Railways ordered an immediate inquiry into the Jaffar Express derailment and directed that a detailed report be submitted within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a relief train has been dispatched from Quetta to the accident site. Officials confirmed the relief train will evacuate the stranded passengers and transport them safely to Quetta.

Authorities have tightened security in the area, while investigations are underway to determine the perpetrators of the explosion.

Notably, on March 11, 2025, the Jaffar Express passenger train traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, with 380 passengers, was hijacked by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 64 people, including 18 soldiers. During the rescue operation, security forces killed 33 hijackers.

In August, the United States designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its affiliate, the Majeed Brigade, as Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs), citing their continued involvement in deadly attacks across Pakistan.

In a statement, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the designation, saying the BLA and the Majeed Brigade are now listed as FTOs under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224.

The Majeed Brigade has also been added as an alias to BLA’s previous designation as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) entity.

The BLA was originally designated as an SDGT in 2019 following multiple terrorist incidents. Since then, the group, including its Majeed Brigade faction, has claimed responsibility for several high-profile attacks.