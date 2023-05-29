Jahangir Tareen consults group members over new political party

LAHORE: Jahangir Tareen has held consultations with the members of his group over the name of the new political party under consideration, citing sources ARY News reported on Monday.

Tareen, a former secretary general of the PTI, held conversations with his group members on telephone and expected to meet scores of politicians today.

According to sources, Jahangir Tareen will likely to summon a meeting of his group members and likeminded politicians soon.

Several PTI politicians, who have left the party in recent exodus after May 09 protests, have reportedly reached out to Jahangir Tareen.

Sources Sunday told ARY News that former PTI lawmakers Ahmed Shah Khagga, Saeed Akbar Nawani met with Tareen and discussed ‘future political strategy’.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Adviser Awn Chaudhry was also present in the meeting, sources said.

Sources closer to Jahangir Tareen claimed that more than 100 politicians were in contact with Tareen group while a number of former PTI leaders have agreed to join it.

Apart from those, scores of political families from Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Muzzafargarh, Lodhran and Multan are expected to join Tareen’s political party.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.