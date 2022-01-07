Jahangir Tareen gives meaningful reply on ‘friendship with PML-N’

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Tareen has given a meaningful reply to a journalist, saying that he has old friendships with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and it will be continued, ARY News reported on Friday.

Jahangir Tareen made the statement while attending the wedding ceremony of PML-N central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique in Lahore.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

During an informal talk with a journalist, Tareen said that Khawaja Saad Rafique is like his brother and he has old friendships with PML-N leaders that will be continued.

The journalist questioned whether his plane could be diverted to PML-N. To this, Tareen replied that the plane could be diverted to any direction.

Another journalist commented that Jahangir Tareen is looking like a groom of the ceremony. Raja Riaz said on a lighter note that he is going to congratulate Tareen for looking alike a groom.

