Jahangir Tareen likely to return home next week

LAHORE: The estranged leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen is likely to return to Pakistan next week, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Tareen’s health condition has improved and he has decided to return to Pakistan early next week. He will also chair an important session of the Tareen group after his return from London.

They said that the JKT group will hold important meetings with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PM-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) in the backdrop of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

JKT group will take a final decision regarding no-trust motion after meeting with PML-N and Punjab Assembly Speaker and PML-Q senior leader Pervez Elahi, sources said.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN DECIDES TO REPLACE PUNJAB CM USMAN BUZDAR

Earlier it emerged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Aleem Khan met with Jahangir Tareen in London to discuss a no-trust move against Punjab chief minister.

Sources told ARY News that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen exchanged views on the current political situation and matters related to the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan and Jahangir Tareen had decided to finalise the future strategy with consensus. The senior politicians also reviewed the number of lawmakers supporting their call for the no-trust move.

Comments