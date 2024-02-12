IPP chief Jahangir Tareen quits politics

In a shocking turn of events, Istekhan-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen has resigned from the position as party chairman and decided to quit politics altogether, ARY News reported on Monday.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported me in this election and want to offer my congratulations to my opponents,” the sugar baron in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“I have immense respect for the will of the people of Pakistan,” he said, offering his gratitude to all members of Istekhan-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) – formed after May 9 events.

Furthermore, Jahangir Tareen said: “I will continue to serve my country to the best of my ability in a private capacity. May the next few years see Pakistan prosper.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jahangir Tareen faced defeat in both constituencies of the National Assembly in the Feb 8 general elections.

Tareen contested from NA-149 and NA-155 Lodhran-2 but was unable to clinch victory as per unofficial results.

The results from 369 polling stations in Lodhran revealed that PML-N candidate Sadiqque Khan Baloch emerged victorious in NA-155 with 117,671 votes, while Tareen garnered only 71,128 votes.

Similarly, Tareen suffered defeat in NA-149 Multan where he secured 50,166 votes. PTI-backed independent candidate Malik Amir Dogar triumphed in NA-149 with 143,613 votes.