Jahangir Tareen reacts to SC verdict on PTI “bat” symbol

MULTAN: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen reacted to the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict setting aside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order that reinstated “bat” as the party’s electoral symbol, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference along with party leadership, Jahangir Tareen said the Supreme Court verdict should not linked with the level-playing field for the upcoming general elections.

He claimed that political parties always have a level playing field as their voters are not accompanied by anyone when they cast their vote in the polling boot.

Read More: PTI loses “bat” as SC declares PHC verdict ‘null and void’

Tareen promised to take on challenging tasks in his constituencies and work for the welfare of the people.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost “bat” as an election symbol after Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) declared Peshawar High Court verdict null and void.

Supreme Court order

Announcing the verdict, CJP Faez Isa stated that the plea in Peshawar High Court (PHC) was inadmissible as a single case cannot proceed in two High Courts at the same time.

The verdict said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) failed to present evidence of holding transparent intra-party elections as all political parties are bound to hold free and fair intra-party elections.

The chief justice said the ECP “has been calling upon the PTI to hold its intra-party elections since May 24, 2021 and at that time the PTI was in the federal government and in some provinces.”