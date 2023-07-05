Jahangir Tareen visits Istehkam-e-Pakistan office in Lahore

LAHORE: Prominent political figure Jahangir Tareen, the Founder and Chairman of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party, paid a visit to the party’s office in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the visit was marked by a warm welcome from party leaders Abdul Aleem Khan and Firdous Ashiq Awan, who expressed their support and admiration for Tareen’s leadership.

The gathering also included the presence of other notable party leaders, including Ishaq Khakwani and Aun Chaudhry, who joined Jahangir Tareen in discussing various political issues pertaining to the party’s agenda.

During the visit, Tareen took the opportunity to meet with the party staff and review the ongoing activities. He expressed his appreciation for their efforts and encouraged them to continue their dedicated work towards the party’s vision of a stable Pakistan.

Last week, Istikham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) patron-in-chief Jahangir Khan Tareen returned Pakistan after going through a medical check-up in the United Kingdom (UK).

According to details, Tareen reached Pakistan after undergoing several medical tests in London.

It is pertinent to mention here that, On June 8, Tareen officially launched the “Istehkam-e-Pakistan” party.

Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) deserters Including former governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Amir Kiani, Sardar Tanveer Illyas, Mahmood Molvi, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Ali Zaidi, Fayyaz ul Hasan Chauhan, Fawad Chaudhary and Nauman Langrhial attended the press conference.