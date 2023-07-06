34.9 C
Thursday, July 6, 2023
Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen allegedly commits suicide

By Khawaja Naseer
LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Tareen’s brother Alamgir Tareen committed suicide in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported quoting police.

According to police sources, Jahangir Tareen’s brother reportedly shot himself in the head with a pistol at his residence located in the Gulberg area of Lahore.

Soon after the incident, the police team reached the site and collected fingerprints and other evidence from the scene. The reason behind the suicide could not be ascertained in the initial investigation.

Meanwhile, police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the factors behind Tareen’s suicide.

Who was Alamgir Tareen?

Alamgir was the owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans and was a leading businessman in South Punjab.

Tareen completed his bachelors from the University of California at Berkeley and later did his Masters degree from the prestigious Yale University.

Besides, Alamgir was a sports enthusiast who wanted to work towards establishing a solid platform for aspiring sportsmen and women and to provide them with the best possible resources to further develop their skills”.

