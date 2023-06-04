Jahangir Tareen’s new party name ’emerges’

The name of Jahangir Tareen’s new political party ’emerged’ on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development said three names for the new political party of Jahangir Tareen, former PTI secretary general are under consideration.

A majority of the members have suggested Jahangir Tareen to announce a new political party under the head of “Pakistan Democratic Party.”

The final decision will be taken up by the senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the events of May 9, has also held meetings with the former senior minister of Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, and other political heavyweights to chalk out future strategy.

On the other hand, like-minded members who left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have formed a new group called “Democrats۔”

The group’s name was finalized at a meeting chaired by Dr. Murad Ross and Hashim Dogar۔

According to sources, at the meeting of the group, it was decided not to join Jahangir Tareen group and will have a separate identity in the name of “Democrats.”