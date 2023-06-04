33.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Advertisement -

Jahangir Tareen’s new party name ’emerges’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The name of Jahangir Tareen’s new political party ’emerged’ on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development said three names for the new political party of Jahangir Tareen, former PTI secretary general are under consideration.

A majority of the members have suggested Jahangir Tareen to announce a new political party under the head of “Pakistan Democratic Party.”

The final decision will be taken up by the senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the events of May 9, has also held meetings with the former senior minister of Punjab, Abdul Aleem Khan, and other political heavyweights to chalk out future strategy.

Read more: PML-N, Tareen group leaders in contact with PPP, says Khosa

On the other hand, like-minded members who left the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have formed a new group called “Democrats۔”

The group’s name was finalized at a meeting chaired by Dr. Murad Ross and Hashim Dogar۔

According to sources, at the meeting of the group, it was decided not to join Jahangir Tareen group and will have a separate identity in the name of “Democrats.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.