Police say prison vans ready for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ volunteers

LAHORE: The city police have offered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to ‘court arrests’ as party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ commenced from Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the police – under Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Shoaib – have taken position on Mall Road.

The police said prison vans were ready for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ volunteers, adding that whoever wants to court arrest can sit in the vehicles.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) commenced ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest movement) from Lahore today as the party’s senior leaders including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati voluntarily surrendered themselves to the law enforces.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

On the directions of Imran Khan, as many as 200 leaders and workers will surrender themselves for the ‘Jail Bharo Movement’ today.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that PTI was launching the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ for two important reasons

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said there were two main reasons for the campaign that aimed at achieving ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ [real freedom].

“One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights,” he wrote while highlighting that illegal corruption cases and FIRs were being registered against the PTI leaders.

As per the schedule unveiled by the party, after Lahore, Peshawar will witness the launch of the court arrest drive on Feb 23. Rawalpindi will follow on Feb 24, Multan on Feb 25, Gujranwala on Feb 26, Sargodha on Feb 27, and Sahiwal on Feb 28. Faisalabad will join the movement on the first day of March.

