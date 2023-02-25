‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’: PTI Rawalpindi leaders shifted to Shahpur jail

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Rawalpindi leaders, who volunteered their arrest under party’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, were transferred to Shahpur jail from Adiala, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, PTI senior leaders Zulfi Bukhari, Sadaqat Abbasi, Fayazul Hassan Chohan, Ijaz Khan Jazi, Latafat Abbasi and Chaudhry Sajid were shifted to Shahpur jail.

The police also moved 41 PTI activists from Adiala jail to the Hafizabad jail.

After Lahore, Peshawar and Rawalpindi, the court arrest drive will reach Multan today where more than 200 PTI activists will voluntarily surrender themselves to police.

The ‘court arrest’ drive was launched in protest over “violations of the fundamental rights”, “abuse of the Constitution”, “unprecedented inflation” and “economic meltdown”.

LHC irked by court arrest drive

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday scolded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for ‘overburdening’ the judiciary after voluntarily surrendering for the arrest.

Justice Shahram heard the pleas of Ijaz Chaudhry, Zain Qureshi and others seeking recovery of party leaders that voluntarily surrendered themselves to the law enforcers under their Jail Bharo Tehreek.

At the outset of the hearing, the LHC judge asked what do you want from us?, when PTI leaders voluntarily surrendered themselves for arrests.

“PTI leaders voluntarily surrendered and now you are here to put pressure on the court,” Justice Shahram Sarwar remarked.

