Jail Bharo Tehreek: PTI workers shifted to Rajanpur from Sargodha

SARGODHA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, who surrendered themselves to Jail Bharo Tehreek in Sargodha on Tuesday were shifted to Rajanpur jail, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The PTI workers were shifted from Sargodha due to a shortage of space in the jail.

59 leaders and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including former provincial minister Ansar Majeed, Ansar Harl, Hassan Inam, Malik Shoaib, Faisal Farooq Cheema, Pir Farooq, Sohail Gujjar, Tariq Yakoob, Chaudhry Iqbal and others were shifted to Rajanpur on Tuesday morning.

Earlier it was reported that more Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were booked in cases under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Section 16 for taking part in the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

12 PTI leaders including Saeed Ahmed, Shams Pervaiz and others were booked under 16 MPO, whereas, cases were also registered against Umair, Muhammad Zaman, Farhan Zafar and Afzal Khan in Sialkot.

The PTI leaders were accused of staging rallies without permission, rioting and disturbing peace.

The booked PTI leaders were belonging to Sialkot, Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian and the adjoining areas. The cases were filed at the Satellite Town police station.

