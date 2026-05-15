Jailer 2: Crew member dies of electrocution on set in Chennai

A tragic accident on the set of Jailer 2 has claimed the life of a 28-year-old crew member in Chennai.

According to reports, the worker – identified as Karthikeyan – died after suffering an electric shock while working on the film’s set at a private studio in Panaiyur on Thursday, May 14.

Police sources said Karthikeyan was involved in art direction work and was helping construct a house-like set for the upcoming film when the accident occurred. Preliminary investigations suggest he was electrocuted while carrying out the setup work.

Officials from Kanathur police station confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and whether any safety lapses led to the electrical leak. An FIR had not yet been filed as of Friday morning.

The makers of Jailer 2 have not publicly commented on the incident so far.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is the sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer starring Rajinikanth. The original movie became one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time, earning more than ₹600 crore worldwide.

The sequel features Rajinikanth reprising his role as ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, alongside returning cast members including Ramya Krishnan, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal. Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty is also expected to play a key role in the film.

A release date for the film has yet to be announced.