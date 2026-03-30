Jakarta confirms Indonesian peacekeeper killed in Lebanon

JAKARTA: Indonesia confirmed on Monday that one of its peacekeepers was killed in Lebanon, where the UN force said a projectile hit one of its positions.

The war in the Middle East spread to Lebanon in early March after Iran-backed Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has reported that its positions have been hit more than once since the start of the latest fighting.

On Sunday, a projectile exploded near the town of Adchit Al Qusayr, killing one peacekeeping soldier on Sunday, said UNIFIL.

UNIFIL said it did not know the origin of the projectile but had launched an investigation to find out.

The Indonesian foreign ministry said “indirect artillery fire” near town of Adchit al Qusayr killed one of its peacekeepers and wounded three others.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we wish a full and swift recovery to the injured personnel,” the ministry said.

“Indonesia is working with UNIFIL to ensure the prompt repatriation of the fallen and the best possible medical treatment for the injured.”

Indonesia strongly condemned the incident and called for an investigation, adding that safety and security of UN peacekeepers must be respected “at all times”.

Adchit al Qusayr lies near Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, where Israeli forces have been battling Hezbollah fighters for nearly a month.

On March 7, three Ghanaian soldiers were wounded by gunfire in a border town in southern Lebanon.