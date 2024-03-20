Jake Gyllenhaal keen to don Batman suit in his acting career

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal has expressed his desire to play the lead role in the Batman movie series.

However, he said that he was intimidated by the thought of starring in a role that has been played by incredible actors in the past.

The Southpaw star was considered to don the famous Batsuit in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 Batman Begins, however, the role instead went to Christian Bale.

“Of course. It would be an honour always,” Gyllenhaal responded when asked if he was still interested during an interview. “Those types of things and those roles are classics.”

The Road House star expressed admiration for characters he considered “classics”, saying that he looked up to the actors who have played them over the years.

“Speaking of playing roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, to me actually roles that other incredible actors have played in the past, which, to me, actually, when I think about it, I’m going to play Iago in Othello with Denzel Washington, and I think about like the history of actors that have played that role throughout time, and I’m intimidated by that,” Gyllenhaal said.

Gyllenhaal recent outing was in the Road House in which he played an ex-UFC fighter who finds himself struggling to make ends meet.

Famed UFC fighter Conor McGregor and singer and rapper Post Malone are starred in the remake of Patrick Swayze’s movie in 1989 with the same name.