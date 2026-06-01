Jake Johnson: New Girl feels like a long time ago

Jake Johnson may have had his breakthrough moment with New Girl, but he recently acknowledged that his life has changed significantly since the sitcom’s filming, noting that his time on the humorous series—which began in 2011—does not feel like yesterday.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Spider-Verse franchise actor opened up when asked if filming the cherished show feels like “yesterday” or “a lifetime ago.”

“It definitely doesn’t feel like yesterday,” Johnson stated. “It feels like a long time ago, but I’m still so close to the whole cast.”

“It’s crazy that we’ve now known each other for 15 years,” he continued. “But what a dream that show was, and the fan base of that show was so fun. Honestly, being able to do a show like this new one is because of that.”

While promoting his new Apple TV+ series, Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, Jake Johnson referred to the fans’ ongoing support as “a blessing.”

The seven seasons of New Girl originally ran from September 2011 to May 2018. The main ensemble included Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Lamorne Morris, Damon Wayans Jr., Hannah Simone, and Jake Johnson, who famously played the witty but charming bartender Nick Miller.