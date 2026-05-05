Jake Paul responds after Olivia Rodrigo’s SNL jab

Jake Paul has laughed off Olivia Rodrigo’s recent Saturday Night Live jab, expressing his admiration for the pop star’s success in selling out stadiums.

The Grammy-winning sensation made her hosting debut on the Studio 8H stage on Saturday, May 2. During her monologue, she reflected on her early career, specifically her time on the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark. “We had an incredible cast, which included acting legend Jake Paul,” she recalled to the live audience, adding, “Jake and I would always talk about our futures.”

Rodrigo continued by sharing their differing ambitions: “I told him, ‘I really want to create music that explores the complexities of girls my age.’ Meanwhile, Jake would say, ‘Well, one day, I really want to beat up old guys on Netflix.’”

“And we both did it—hooray!” she joked.

On May 3, the professional boxer reacted to his former Disney Channel co-star by posting his thoughts on TikTok. In the video, Paul can be seen giggling throughout Rodrigo’s monologue, captioning it: “We manifested it fr that’s my dawg.”

He later doubled down on X (formerly Twitter), writing: “We had the vision… I told you that you would sell stadiums out and then we both did. Proud of you fr.”

Since her Bizaardvark days, Rodrigo has risen to A-list prominence with two No. 1 albums, Sour (2021) and Guts (2023). Her third album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love, is scheduled for release on June 12.

Jake Paul, who first achieved popularity on Vine in 2014, abruptly transitioned to boxing after leaving Bizaardvark in 2017. He made his debut in a 2018 white-collar match before turning professional in 2020.