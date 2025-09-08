Jake Tonges' first career TD leads 49ers past Seahawks

Backup tight end Jake Tonges caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy with 1:34 remaining, helping the San Francisco 49ers rally to defeat the host Seattle Seahawks 17-13 Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks drove to San Francisco’s 9-yard line in the final minute before defensive end Nick Bosa pushed tackle Abraham Lucas into quarterback Sam Darnold, forcing a fumble. Bosa recovered the ball to clinch the victory.

Tonges, filling in for the injured George Kittle, made his first three career receptions on the deciding drive. On the last, Purdy scrambled and threw a jump ball into the back-right corner of the end zone, where Tonges took the ball away from cornerback Riq Woolen.

Seattle’s Jason Myers kicked a 37-yard field goal with 3:24 left to break a 10-all tie.

Purdy, who signed a $265 million extension in the offseason, completed 26 of 35 passes for 277 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.

The 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey, despite nursing a calf injury, rushed 22 times for 69 yards and had nine receptions for 73 yards.

Ricky Pearsall paced the 49ers’ passing game with 108 yards on four catches.

Darnold, making his first start for the Seahawks after being signed as a free agent in the offseason, was 16-of-23 for 150 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba made nine catches for 124 yards.

The 49ers scored on their opening drive, going 95 yards in 14 plays, with Kittle making a 5-yard touchdown reception. Kittle sustained a hamstring injury later in the half and didn’t return.

The Seahawks responded with a TD drive of their own, with Zach Charbonnet plunging in from 1 yard out.

The 49ers’ Jake Moody hit the left upright on a 27-yard field-goal attempt with one minute left in the half.

Seattle moved down the field and Myers booted a 48-yarder with two seconds left to put the Seahawks up 10-7 at the intermission.

San Francisco’s two possessions in the third quarter ended with Purdy being picked off by Ernest Jones IV and the Seahawks’ Julian Love blocking Moody’s 36-yard kick.

The 49ers tied it at 10 on Moody’s 32-yard field goal with 9:42 remaining.